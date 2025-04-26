Pittston Area and Wyoming Area scored a lot of runs in a little time in Wyoming Valley Conference baseball this week.

The unbeaten Patriots scored 43 runs in 16 innings over three Division 1 victories. Wyoming Area scored 32 runs in 11 innings for a pair of Division 2 wins.

Pittston Area is 8-0 to lead the division and 14-0 overall to lead the race for the top seed in the District 2 Class 5A playoffs. Wyoming Area is 5-1, second only to 6-0 Holy Redeemer, in Division 2 and 6-6 overall.

Pittston Area 13, Nanticoke 0

Related Video

Pittston Area scored in double figures for the seventh straight time and 10th overall while also posting its seventh shutout of the season.

Silvio Giardina tripled twice and the Patriots scored in each of their four at-bats on the way to the five-inning victory.

Ryan Noone pitched the first three innings of the combined three-hit shutout with Chase Montigney and Logan Laskowski adding a scoreless inning each.

Dominic Innamorati, Jake Aftewicz, Richie Tonte and Beau Widdick each added two hits.

Innamorati doubled, stole two bases and scored twice. Aftewicz had a triple and drove in two runs. Tonte stole two bases, scored three times and drove in two runs. Widdick doubled.

Nick Innamorati drove in three runs.

The Patriots began the seven-run third with four straight extra-base hits – a double by Elijah Barr, triples by Giardina and Aftewicz, then Widdick’s double.

Pittston Area has averaged more than three runs per inning while outscoring opponents 101-6 in the past seven games.

Wyoming Area 17, Tunkhannock 1

Wyoming Area broke out of a tie with a 16-run fourth inning to end Thursday’s road game in four innings.

The Warriors took advantage of 19 walks in the game with seven stolen bases.

Jeremy Layland drove in four runs as the only Warrior with two hits.

David Fath drew four of the walks and Ben Rogish three.

Marco Altavilla tossed a one-hitter with five walks and six strikeouts.

Pittston Area 11, Crestwood 1

Elijah Mead’s three-run double capped a five-run top of the first to send Pittston Area on its way to the victory Wednesday.

T.J. Johnson struck out five in five innings while allowing only an unearned run on five hits and a walk. Silvio Giardina gave up one hit and did not walk a batter while striking out one over two scoreless innings to complete the victory.

Elijah Barr singled in the first run, doubled in the second inning and drove in another run.

Giardina had two hits and scored twice.

Beau Widdick drove in two runs and Jake Aftewicz contributed an RBI double.

Wyoming Area 15, MMI Prep 8

Jacob Snyder went 3-for-4 and had five of the 19 stolen bases Wyoming Area used to run past visiting MMI Prep Tuesday.

Snyder scored four times from the leadoff position and joined Mitchell Rusinchak and Alex Vacula as the first three batters each drove in three runs.

Vacula had a two-run homer to cap a five-run second inning to give the Warriors a 6-2 lead.

Rusinchak, David Fath and Chase Speicher each had two hits.

Speicher, who drove in two runs, and Ben Rogish scored three runs apiece.

Pittston Area 19, Berwick 4

Nick Innamorati singled in two runs in each of the first two innings from the bottom spot in the Pittston Area batting order as the Patriots pounded Berwick in a game that ended on the 15-run rule with one out in the fourth.

The Patriots scored 10 runs in the first and four in the second.

Silvio Giardina tripled and drove in two runs while Elijah Barr, Jake Aftewicz and Beau Widdick each doubled and drove in two. Giardina and Widdick joined Innamorati with two hits each.

Richie Tonte walked three times to score three runs without an official at bat. Dominic Innamorati scored three times while Barr, Giardina, Widdick, Nick Innamorati and Chase Montigney scored twice each.

Widdick had three of the team’s 13 stolen bases.