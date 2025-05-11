Emma Kelleher wrapped up her Susquehanna University women’s lacrosse career May 1 in a Landmark Conference playoff loss at top-seeded University of Scranton.

Kelleher had two of the River Hawks goals in the 16-6 loss.

The Wyoming Area graduate finished second on the team in most statistical categories, ranking behind different players. She was second in goals (35), assists (24), points (59), draw controls (68), groundballs (27) and turnovers caused (14).

Susquehanna went 5-4 in the Landmark and finished 9-10 overall.

In four years at Susquehanna, Kelleher scored 83 goals, along with producing 48 assists, 81 groundballs, 148 draw controls and 37 caused turnovers.