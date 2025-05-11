Josie Kivak of Wyoming Area grabbed one of the two hits against Lake-Lehman at Wyoming Area.

Warrior left fielder Kenzia Galenty gets high off the ground to save an extra base hit against Lake-Lehman.

Warrior 3rd baseman Alexa Gasek fields a grounder with Lake-Lehman’s Kirsten Finarelli holding at third.

Alexa Toniati tripled, singled and drove in three runs Thursday as Crestwood defeated host Pittston Area 11-8 in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 softball.

The Lady Comets led 5-0 after 3½ innings. They scored five times in the top of the sixth for a 10-2 lead, but the Lady Patriots answered with six in the bottom of the inning.

Pittston Area fell to 5-5 in the division and 8-7 overall.

Lili Hintze had three hits and drove in three runs for Pittston Area.

Julia Long had two hits, two runs and two RBI.

Marina Antal added a double.

Lake-Lehman 9, Wyoming Area 1

Hannah Chipego struck out 11 while going the distance in the circle for visiting Lake-Lehman in Wednesday’s victory at Wyoming Area.

Kirsten Finarelli homered, doubled, scored three runs and drove in two.

Alexa Gasek had two hits for Wyoming Area. Marisa Giardina drove in Allison Layland with the only run.

The Lady Warriors are 5-3 in the division and 8-7 overall.

Pittston Area 17, Wilkes-Barre Area 9

Marina Antal drove in five runs with three extra-base hits Tuesday to lead Pittston Area to the road victory in WVC Division 1.

Antal homered to center field for two runs in the first inning, doubled in a run in the second and doubled again to drive in two more in the sixth. She also scored three times.

Samantha Herbert doubled, homered and drove in three runs.

Jillian Haas and Julia Long each had two hits and scored twice. One of Long’s hits was a triple.

Lili Hintze tripled, stole two bases and scored three times.

Gabby Roman doubled and scored three times.

Julianna Cocco doubled and drove in two runs.

Berwick 5, Wyoming Area 0

Makayla Brown tossed a three-hit shutout Monday as host Berwick downed Wyoming Area in a WVC Division 2 game.

Brown struck out 10 and walked two.

Renee Haddock had two hits for the Lady Warriors.