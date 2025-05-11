HUGHESVILLE — Runner-up no more.

After finishing second to Hazleton Area the past three seasons, Pittston Area dethroned the five-time defending Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 baseball champion Monday.

The Patriots used four consecutive RBI singles to break open the game in the fourth inning on the way to a 6-2 victory over the visiting Cougars.

Pittston Area became the first team other than Hazeton Area to win the division since Crestwood in 2018. The Patriots also finished second to Hazleton Area in 2019. There was no 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Patriots entered the fourth inning Monday with just one hit and locked in a 1-1 tie. They made plenty happen with two out.

Dom Innamorati snapped the tie with an infield single, scoring Richie Tonte from third base. Elijah Barr was then hit by a pitch. The four straight RBI singles – by Silvio Giardina, Jake Aftewicz, Beau Widdick and Chase Montigney – followed as Pittston Area sprayed the ball around the outfield to take a 6-1 lead.

Hazleton Area didn’t go quietly in its last trip to the plate. Dom Marino led off the seventh with a double and Bryant Diaz followed by reaching on an error. The Cougars could only manufacture a sacrifice fly by Chris Knelly.

“That was the first game where it was baseball baseball,” Pittston Area coach Paul Zaffuto said. “You look at every guy in the lineup and that team could put a beating on you if you don’t do what you’re supposed to do. We didn’t panic. They took the early lead and we battled back.”

The Cougars made contact throughout the game, striking out just twice, but Pittston Area starter Barr was backed by an error-free defense in six innings of work.

“They’re a tough team and they’re undefeated for a reason,” Hazleton Area coach Russ Canzler said. “They don’t let a deficit or adversity get to them. They do a really good job battling. It’s a testament to their coaching staff and the culture they have here.”

Hazleton Area took a 1-0 lead in the first as Ryan Racho singled, stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch. He scored on a sacrifice fly by Nick Ledger.

Pittston Area tied the score 1-1 in the third when Giardina singled in Innamorati, who walked to reach base.

Giardina was the only player in the game with two hits and the only player with two RBI. He also stole three bases.

Widdick pitched the seventh inning.

Barr gave up just three hits while walking two and striking out one.

Second-place Hazleton Area slipped to 10-3 in the division.

Pittston Area 3, Dallas 2

Silvio Giardina struck out eight as the winning pitcher and provided two hits to the offense as Pittston Area won at Dallas Wednesday.

It was the first time in 13 WVC Division 1 games that an opponent came within a run of the unbeaten Patriots. Pittston Area remained unbeaten through 19 games overall.

T.J. Johnson came on to strike out the only batter he faced with the tying and winning runs on base in the bottom of the seventh.

Beau Widdick doubled for the only Pittston Area extra-base hit.

Wyoming Seminary 11, Wyoming Area 3

Wyoming Seminary scored 10 runs over the final three innings to beat Wyoming Area at Atlas Field Thursday.

Ben Rogish, who scored and drove in a run, and Alex Vacula each had two hits for the Warriors.

Wyoming Area is 5-3 in the division and 9-8 overall.