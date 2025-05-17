Dominic Innamorati drove in four runs and Richie Tonte scored four May 10 when Pittston Area concluded a perfect regular season with a 16-6, six-inning romp over visiting Wilkes-Barre Area in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 baseball game.

Tonte came home on a wild pitch with none out in the bottom of the sixth to end the game.

The Wolfpack led 5-4 through 3½ innings before the Patriots scored six runs in the fourth, three in the fifth and three in the sixth.

Innamorati was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to tie the game, Elijah Barr put the Patriots ahead with a sacrifice fly, then Pittston Area added four more runs with two out in the fourth.

Nick Innamorati and Dominic Innamorati had back-to-back RBI singles in the fifth.

Beau Widdick finished 3-for-4 with two triples and a double.

Dominic Innamorati and Tonte had two hits each. One of Innamorati’s hits was a double and he scored two times.

Silvio Giardina and Jake Aftewicz drove in two runs each. Giardina scored twice.

Widdick struck out three while holding the Wolfpack to one run in the last two innings.

The Patriots finished 14-0 in the division. Hazleton Area was second at 11-3, followed by: Wilkes-Barre Area 9-5, Dallas 8-6, Crestwood 7-7 Wyoming Valley West 3-11, Berwick 2-12 and Nanticoke 2-12.

Pittston Area went 20-0 overall to land the top seed and a bye in the District 2 Class 5A playoffs. They begin postseason play in the semifinals against the winner of the game that sends fifth-seeded Wallenpaupack (5-15) to fourth-seeded Dallas (12-7).

The Patriots batted .383 and averaged 10.5 runs per game. Their eight most-frequent batters have averages between .439 and .347.

Giardina is hitting .439 and Widdick .438, followed by: Dominic Innamorati at .419, Aftewicz .404, Tonte .392, Nick Innamorati .358, Barr .354 and Chase Montigney .347.

Giardina leads the team with 28 runs and six triples. Widdick has driven in 26 runs and Aftewicz has eight doubles.

The four busiest pitchers all have earned run averages below 2.00.

T.J. Johnson is at 1.47, Barr at 1.50, Giardina 1.62 and Widdick 1.91. Johnson has struck out 31 in 28 2/3 innings.