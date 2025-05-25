SHIPPENSBURG — Wyoming Area’s Taylor Gashi finished 20th in the Class 3A girls triple jump Friday afternoon in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.

Gashi was part of a strong District 2 presence among the 35 entries in the triple jump.

Nanticoke’s Nevaeh Baran finished fourth with a jump of 39-2¼ and Sophia Shults from Hazleton Area also medaled, taking eighth with 38-0½.

Gashi was 20th with 36-10¾.

Wyoming Area’s Ella McKernan and Pittston Area’s Ali Butcher also competed at the state meet.

McKernan placed 26th of 39 in the 300 hurdles in 46.37 seconds. District 2 champion Julia Natitus from Dallas qualified for Saturday’s finals with the second-best preliminary time of 42.91.

Butcher was 26th of 29 entries in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.88.