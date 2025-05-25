McKenzie Hannon tossed a five-hit shutout and contributed to the offense Friday when top-seeded Tunkhannock defeated Wyoming Area 11-0 in six innings in the District 2 Class 4A softball semifinals.

Hannon struck out seven and walked two. She added a double, single, two runs scored and an RBI.

MaKenzie Bevan’s two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning ended the game, which was played at Lake-Lehman.

Alexa Gasek had two of the five hits for Wyoming Area, which finished 12-10.

Wyoming Area 5, Wallenpaupack 1

Winning pitcher Alexa Gasek drove in two runs as Wyoming Area did all the scoring the top of the second inning of Tuesday’s quarterfinal win at Wallenpaupack.

Gasek threw a five-hitter with two walks and four strikeouts. She was 3-for4.

Renee Haddock had two hits, including a double.

Marissa Giardina started the second by reaching on an error.

Arianna Gaylord singled home Giardina to open the scoring.

Haddock’s one-out double to center field put two runners in scoring position then Allison Layland drew a walk to load the bases.

Addison Gaylord and Gasek put Wyoming Area in command with consecutive two-run singles.

Josie Leighton’s solo homer run in the fifth inning accounted for the only Wallenpaupack scoring.