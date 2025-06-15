Wyoming Area track and field athlete Brady Kearns recently celebrated his commitment to continue his academic and athletic careers at Susquehanna University with a ceremony at the high school. Kearns finished fifth in the 400-meter dash at the Wyoming Valley Conference Championships and was part of the seventh-place 1600 relay team. He helped the Warriors to a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 title. From left, first row: Matt Kearns, father; Brady Kearns; Molly Kearns, mother; and Shannon Kearns, sister. Second row: Joe Pizano, Wyoming Area athletic director/head track and field coach; Eric Speece, principal; and Kristen Lombardo, assistant track and field coach.