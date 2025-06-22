Mason Slusser struck out 11 while allowing just one hit in 4 1/3 innings Thursday when Greater Pittston Township opened the District 16 Major Little League tournament with a 7-2 victory over Hanover.

Slusser also joined Jaden Vazquez, Wyatt Nielsen, Caden Rossi and Cody Karboski with one hit each. Vazquez got the last five outs in the combined two-hitter.

GPT was scheduled to face Mountain Top Saturday.

District 16 Junior Baseball

Related Video

Reilly Bilbow’s double in the seventh inning drove in the winning run to lift Pittston over Hanover 6-5 in Friday’s opener.

Winning pitcher Ryder Rossi had a hit and an RBI. Levi Pisano and Covington Lehman also had hits, while Gavin Timalonis and Micky Sperazza drove in runs.

The two teams were scheduled to meet again Saturday with Pittston looking to clinch the district title. A Hanover win would have forced a deciding Game Three Sunday.