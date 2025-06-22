Andrea Colon struck out 16 Friday as Greater Pittston Area handed Hanover its first loss and landed the top seed in the District 16 Major Softball semifinals.

Friday was the last of three games of round-robin play.

With the win GPA forced a three-way tie that also included Hanover and Plains with 2-1 records.

Colon tossed a three-hitter with four walks. She also singled to drive in the second run before scoring the third in a three-run first inning.

Danielle Budzak tripled to lead off the first and scored on a Jerlyne Matta single.

Claiming the top seed on a tiebreaker of least runs allowed put GPA in position to host a game with Mountain Top, the fourth seed after going 0-3.

GPA won its first meeting with Mountain Top 10-8 Wednesday, bouncing back from Tuesday’s opening, 4-3 loss to Plains.

Sophia Kapish singled, doubled and drove in two runs for GPA, which recovered from a 6-0 deficit after two innings.

Kylie Kroski also had two hits. Hannah Beekman, Sophia Pantucci and Emilia Steele also drove in two runs. Matta doubled.

Addison Gilmore struck out 11 in a two-hitter for Plains.

Colon also struck out 11 for GPA, which got its hits from Budzak and Pantucci.

District 16 Minor (8-10-year-old)

Sadie Bomber homered and drove in four runs as Greater Pittston Area pulled out the win in a slugfest with Plains 15-10 to start the tournament Thursday.

Bomber also had a single and scored twice.

Natalie Lambert and Madeline Hunsinger each drove in two runs for GPA. Lucy Sciandra struck out 11 in 5 1/3 innings.

Emma Enslin singled, doubled and scored twice.

GPA (1-0) was scheduled to host Hanover on Saturday, while Plains (0-1) will take on Mountain Top.

District 31 Major

Lily May struck out 10 as Northwest handed visiting Greater Wyoming Area a 10-4 loss Friday on the final night of round-robin play.

Northwest took the top seed on a tiebreaker over GWA and Back Mountain after each finished 2-1.

Natalie Pikas struck out 10 for GWA. Sophia Adams and Gianna Cook had hits.

GWA hosts Back Mountain in an 8:30 semifinal Monday night. Northwest hosts Harveys Lake.

Earlier, GWA opened the tournament with Tuesday’s 9-8 win over Back Mountain, then got past Harveys Lake, 9-5 Wednesday.

GWA scored five runs in the fifth to rally past Back Mountain.

Harper McHale and Isabella Magallanes had three hits each. Melanie Redmond tripled and doubled. Cook had a double and two RBI.

Pikas was the winning pitcher in both games. She struck out 11 Harveys Lake batters.

Emma Stevens had two hits and two RBI against Harveys Lake.

McHale also had two hits while Lillian Miscavage also drove in two runs.

District 31 Minor (8-10-year-old)

Olivia Aten struck out five in a three-inning no-hitter Thursday to lead Back Mountain to a 17-0 rout of Wyoming Area in a tournament opener.

Avery Mullery doubled twice and drove in four runs.

Paisley Samanas struck out five for Greater Wyoming Area.

GWA was scheduled to face Northwest Saturday.