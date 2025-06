Wyoming Area’s Natalie Liebman has committed to continue her academic and athletic careers at Misericordia University where she intends to play tennis. Liebman was a doubles player on the Wyoming Area team that reached the Distict 2 Class 2A semifinals last fall. Seated, from left: Tammy Liebman, mother; Natalie Liebman; George Liebman, father. Standing, same order: Eric Speece, Wyoming Area principal; Dr. Jon Pollard, superintendent; and Joe Pizano, athletic director.