Knights of Lithuania Council 143, Pittston, celebrated the summer with a social lunch meeting on July 13 at the Monsignor Bendik Center in Pittston. From left, first row: Marilyn Fitzgerald, Eileen Kelly, Mary Claire Voveris, Mary Dicton, Beverly Harnen, Elaine Elko, Janet Palladino and Dennis Palladino. Second row: Stanley Dicton, Mike Loncoski, Mary Policare, Stanley Holko, Pat Weiksner, Tony Leitza, Irene Kovaleski, Mary Portelli, June Supey, John Kovaleski, Ruth Wnuk, Joe Francik, Bill Sodnick, Lainey Mentrikoski, Rob Kiska, Sylvia Waxmonsky, Stephen Vitek and Don Waxmonsky. Camille Stanis also attended.