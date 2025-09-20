WEST PITTSTON — After the final seconds of Friday night’s contest between Tunkhannock and Wyoming Area ticked off the clock, fans in attendance were treated to a small fireworks display courtesy of the hosts, a fitting ending to a game full of explosive plays from the victorious Warriors.

Wyoming Area rode an early wave of turnovers and big plays on it’s way to a 42-0 victory against Tunkhannock at Jake Sobeski Stadium, staying undefeated and improving to 5-0. Tunkhannock fell to 2-3 on the season.

The Warriors wasted little time before starting off with a bang.

Nick Ciampi took the first punt of the game near midfield and wove his way deep into Tiger territory, setting up Trustin Johnson for a short plunge into the end zone on the next play.

Tunkhannock would fumble away the ensuing possession while attempting to punt only to see Wyoming Area hand off to Johnson again for his second score of the quarter and a 13-0 lead just five minutes into the game.

“I think we’ve played very solid defensively, especially against the run throughout the first four games, so I think getting some takeaways was the one aspect we were really looking for,” Wyoming Area coach Randy Spencer said. “To get some takeaways and have that kind of production on special teams was one of the big points tonight.”

The production continued into the second quarter as Luke Kopetchny provided his own personal pyrotechnics.

The junior snared his first interception from his cornerback slot before turning right around and playing wide receiver. Quarterback Jack Gravine found Kopetchny just two plays later, left streaking down the sideline for a pass placed just over the hands of Tunkhannock’s secondary and a 46-yard touchdown.

Kopetchny would end the following Tigers possession early when he stepped in front of an errant pass and raced 30-yards to the end zone for his second score of the game and a 28-0 lead.

“Three interceptions, a pick-six, two fumble recoveries, that’s the best we’ve been from a takeaway standpoint this year,” Spencer said.

Not to be outdone, Ciampi decided to light up the scoreboard in nearly the exact same fashion.

After reeling in an interception of his own, Ciampi took the handoff on the first play of the next drive and swept around the right end of his line before darting back up into the middle of the field and sprinting past would-be tacklers for a 33-yard touchdown and a 35-0 halftime lead.

With the win, Wyoming Area moves on to what will likely be the toughest challenge of the season so far when the Warriors travel to Crispin Field next week to take on the also undefeated Berwick Bulldogs.

“That’s one you really don’t have to say much to get ready for,” Spencer said. “It’s a big game in our division and also in terms of District 2, Triple-A standings. Potentially both of us could see each other down the road, so that’s one you play hard for and I think both teams will be motivated.”

Wyoming Area 42, Tunkhannock 0

Tunkhannock `0`0`0`0 — 0

Wyoming Area `13`22`7`0— 42

First quarter

WA — Trustin Johnson 1 run (Gavin Feeney kick) 9:40

WA — Johnson 1 run (kick failed) 7:03

Second quarter

WA — Luke Kopetchny 46 pass from Jack Gravine (Josh Mruk 2 pass from Gravine) 8:08

WA — Kopetchny 30 interception return (Feeney kick) 4:37

WA — Nick Ciampi 33 run (Ava Musinski kick) 2:31

Third quarter

WA — Ciampi 28 run (Teagan Meier kick) 2:10

Team statistics`TUN`WA

First downs`6 `7

Rushes-yards`22-108`21-151

Passing yards`157 `109

Total yards`165`260

Passing`3-10-3`8-10-0

Sacked-yards lost`1-5`1-9

Punts-avg.`1-37`1-28

Fumbles-lost`3-2`0-0

Penalties-yards`2-10`6-55

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Tunkhannock, Lucas Ciprich 20-114, Zach Latwinski 2-(-6). Wyoming Area, Ciampi 5-78, Johnson 8-52, Dominic Bartell 4-11, Nick Kondrosky 3-11, Gravine 1-(-1).

PASSING — Tunkhannock, Latwinski 3-10-3-39. Wyoming Area, Gravine 8-10-0-109.

RECEIVING — Tunkhannock, Ciprich 2-33, Moses Montero 1-6. Wyoming Area, Kopetchny 2-44, Ciampi 2-31, Mruk 2-6, Johnson 1-22.

INTERCEPTIONS — Wyoming Area, Kopetchny 2-42, Ciampi 1-0.

MISSED FGs — None.