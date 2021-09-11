🔊 Listen to this

Everyone at the at the West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival 50th anniversary celebration reception wished Maribeth Graham a happy birthday.

Taking in the 50th anniversary of the West Pittston Cherry Blossom festival celebration at Fox Hill Country Club, left to right: Frank Nocito, Bob Lussi, Cassandra Coleman, Gina Malsky, Lori Nocito, Dion Fernandes and Leo Malsky.

EXETER — The West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival committee held a reception in honor of 50th anniversary of the festival’s start in 1971. Over 80 attendees enjoyed beverages, hors d’oeuvres, and entertainment provided by Jack Bravyak at Fox Hill Country Club.

— Tony Callaio