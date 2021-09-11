Taking in the 50th anniversary of the West Pittston Cherry Blossom festival celebration at Fox Hill Country Club, left to right: Frank Nocito, Bob Lussi, Cassandra Coleman, Gina Malsky, Lori Nocito, Dion Fernandes and Leo Malsky.
Everyone at the at the West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival 50th anniversary celebration reception wished Maribeth Graham a happy birthday.
Left to right: Kendra Radle, Matt Vough, Nick Vough and Cindy Vough.
The 2021 West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival commitee. Left to right: Peggy Morgan, Lori DeAngelo, Amy Strobel, Gina Malsky, Toni Valenti, Lynda Hyzenski, Charlotte Keeney, Terri Zezza; Back row: Lenny Pribula.
EXETER — The West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival committee held a reception in honor of 50th anniversary of the festival’s start in 1971. Over 80 attendees enjoyed beverages, hors d’oeuvres, and entertainment provided by Jack Bravyak at Fox Hill Country Club.
