Paula Minichello, left, Ed Esposito, and Tarah Toohil enjoyed the night celebrating the 50th anniversary of the West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival at Fox Hill. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Paula Minichello, left, Ed Esposito, and Tarah Toohil enjoyed the night celebrating the 50th anniversary of the West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival at Fox Hill.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

<p>Taking in the 50th anniversary of the West Pittston Cherry Blossom festival celebration at Fox Hill Country Club, left to right: Frank Nocito, Bob Lussi, Cassandra Coleman, Gina Malsky, Lori Nocito, Dion Fernandes and Leo Malsky.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Taking in the 50th anniversary of the West Pittston Cherry Blossom festival celebration at Fox Hill Country Club, left to right: Frank Nocito, Bob Lussi, Cassandra Coleman, Gina Malsky, Lori Nocito, Dion Fernandes and Leo Malsky.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>Everyone at the at the West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival 50th anniversary celebration reception wished Maribeth Graham a happy birthday.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Everyone at the at the West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival 50th anniversary celebration reception wished Maribeth Graham a happy birthday.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>Left to right: Kendra Radle, Matt Vough, Nick Vough and Cindy Vough.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Left to right: Kendra Radle, Matt Vough, Nick Vough and Cindy Vough.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>The 2021 West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival commitee. Left to right: Peggy Morgan, Lori DeAngelo, Amy Strobel, Gina Malsky, Toni Valenti, Lynda Hyzenski, Charlotte Keeney, Terri Zezza; Back row: Lenny Pribula.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

The 2021 West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival commitee. Left to right: Peggy Morgan, Lori DeAngelo, Amy Strobel, Gina Malsky, Toni Valenti, Lynda Hyzenski, Charlotte Keeney, Terri Zezza; Back row: Lenny Pribula.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

EXETER — The West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival committee held a reception in honor of 50th anniversary of the festival’s start in 1971. Over 80 attendees enjoyed beverages, hors d’oeuvres, and entertainment provided by Jack Bravyak at Fox Hill Country Club.

— Tony Callaio

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR