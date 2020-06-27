During the week of Dr. Seuss, held earlier this year, students at the Wyoming Area Primary Center dressed up following the themes in Dr. Seuss books. Mrs. Carolyn Flickinger, reading specialist, coordinated the activity, and Mr. David Pacchioni is building principal. Shown are winners of the dress up activities, first row: Nicholas Prokopchak, Alexandra Chase, Sydney Quadrini, Silas Sakoutis, Austin Grochal, Brooklyn Friscia, Travis McRoy and Cesar Robertson. Second row: Mira Mead, Tyler Kostik, Mauro Disabella, Gabrielle Cunningham, Laila Kelly, Emiy Griffis, and Olivia Vondercheek. Third row: Ethan Griglock, Ava Kuharchik, Natalia Mecca, Christian Bentley, Dominic Bartell, Graham Miraglia and Noah Milewski.