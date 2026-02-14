PITTSTON — The Eighth Annual Little Miss and Little Mister Pittston Leprechaun contest will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 28, at Pittston Memorial Library, 47 Broad St., according to the City of Pittston’s St. Patrick’s Parade committee officials.

Entry fee is $5 per child, and registration will begin at 11:30 a.m.

The contest is open to children ages 3 to 7. Children will be asked a few questions about leprechauns and the parade. All children will receive a gift for entering.

Winners will receive trophies and sashes and will ride in the St. Patrick’s Parade on March 1.

Questions about the contest can be directed to Sarah Donahue at sdonahue@pittstonstpatricksparade.org.