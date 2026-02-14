WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Representative Rob Bresnahan (PA-08) announced 22 nominations from Pennsylvania’s Eighth Congressional District to the United States Service Academies for the Class of 2030.

Two Greater Pittston women have been nominated.

Receiving a nomination are Eliana Parra, of Wyoming, a 2024 Wyoming Seminary graduate, and Taylor Gashi, of Harding, a Wyoming Area senior.

Parra is currently a student at the Naval Academy Preparatory School in Newport, RI, after spending one year out of high school at King’s College.

Parra has been nominated for the U.S. Naval Academy, and Gashi, the U.S. Military Academy.

“These young men and women put service first and lead by example,” Rep. Bresnahan said. “Their commitment to academic excellence, leadership, and service reflects the values that make our district and our country strong. It is an honor to nominate them to our nation’s service academies, and I am confident they will serve with distinction.”

The nominated students were selected following a highly competitive application and interview process conducted by Rep. Bresnahan’s Service Academy Selection Committee.

Nominees demonstrated exceptional academic achievement, leadership potential, physical aptitude, and dedication to public service.

Final appointment decisions are made by each service academy.

Students interested in applying for a service academy nomination in the future are encouraged to visit the website at https://tinyurl.com/45matxc5 or contact Rep. Bresnahan’s office for more information.