PITTSTON — The Pittston Jacquelines of Knights 55 is sponsoring a bus trip to New York City on Saturday, June 27, to frolic in the city as you wish.

According to Diane Giovannini, trip organizer, this is a non-tour excursion.

“Those taking the trip to New York City are on their own for the day,” she said.

The bus starts loading at 7:30 a.m. at the park-and-ride at the corner of Rt. 315 and Oak St., Pittston. It will leave at 8 a.m. sharp.

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Coffee will be available.

The bus will leave New York City exactly at 7 p.m.

The cost is $62 per person. Make checks payable to Jacquelines. There are no refunds, and your check will be your receipt.

To submit a check, contact Diana Giovannini at 570-430-7373.

Seats are still available; all are welcome.