EXETER — The Feast of St. Joseph Marello, founder of the Congregation of the Oblates of St. Joseph, will be celebrated next Saturday, May 30, at their seminary chapel located at 1880 Rt. 315, Laflin.

The solemn Mass is scheduled for noon with the Rev. Paul A. McDonnell, O.S.J., rector of the religious community, as celebrant and homilist. A social will follow the Mass in the seminary community room.

In preparation for the Feast Day, a triduum of Masses will be celebrated at the chapel from May 27 through May 29 at 8 a.m. and noon, with the Rev. Joseph Sibilano, O.S.J., as celebrant.

St. Joseph Marello (1844-1895), native of the Piedmont region (northwestern Italy), was a priest of the Diocese of Asti. While serving in various responsible roles in the diocesan curia, he founded the Religious Order of the Oblates of St. Joseph.

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Ten years later, he was appointed by Pope Leo XIII as bishop of the nearby diocese of Acqui. He died on May 30, 1895, at the young age of 50 in Savona, Italy.

The Oblates of St. Joseph serve in 17 countries around the world and have been in the Diocese of Scranton since 1929, at the invitation of the late Bishop Thomas C. O’Reilly.

The faithful of the diocese are invited to join in this special celebration as the Congregation is commemorating the “Year of St. Joseph Marello” in honor of the 25th anniversary of his Canonization by Pope St. John Paul II in 2001.

For information, contact the seminary office at 570-654-7542 or email osjseminary@comcast.net.