Liz Baldassari, artist and Arts Council member, puts the finishing touches on the American Flag mural at the Pittston American Legion Post 477.

PITTSTON — The Pittston American Legion Post 477 placed a request to the Pittston Arts Council to create a mural on their meeting room wall.

Artist and Pittston Arts Council member Liz Baldassari drew up plans and designed the mural that included details from all the military services, including the Iwo Jima Memorial, an Army tank, Air Force jets, a Navy ship, a Coast Guard cutter, a Space Force shuttle, and an American Bald Eagle.

The design also includes the six U.S. military seals of each branch of the military services created by veterans at Camp Freedom.

The seals were acquired through the efforts of artist and Arts Council member Mary Narvid, through the office of U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan.

Related Video

The seals will be installed surrounding the crossed flags in the mural.