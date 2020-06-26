PITTSTON TWP. — May 2020 marked another dismal month for passenger activity at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

At Thursday’s virtual meeting of the Bi-county Airport Board, Executive Director Carl Beardsley reported that passenger enplanements for the month of May 2020 decreased 86.7% to 3,627 — down from 27,305 in the month of May 2019.

The decrease is mainly attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, Beardsley said.

When enplanements for May 2020 were compared to enplanements for May 2018, the decrease is by 18,643, or 83.7%, Beardsley said.

Related Video

In May 2020, Beardsley said 395 departing flights were cancelled; 394 for the COVID-19 pandemic and 1 for mechanical issues. He said this accounts for 23,222 (73.5%) out of a total 31,604 departure seats. Also, 396 arriving flights were cancelled — all for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just last week, Beardsley said air traffic demand in Northeastern Pennsylvania has begun to grow.

He said both American and United will be adding additional flights and seats to the AVP market next month. Additionally, American will be adding a third flight to Charlotte (five days a week), while also offering their Chicago flight daily.

In addition, United will fly its Chicago flight daily. Beardsley said he is confident that during teh summer summer months, and air traffic demand continues to rise, the airport will see more daily flights returning.

In other business, the board heard a report from two representatives of Fennick McCredie Architecture and McFarland Johnson called “Ready for the Return — Pandemic Mitigation Strategies for regional Airports.

The two men reported that in order for the aviation industry to recover from the impacts of COVID-19, the public must have renewed confidence in the safety of air travel — specifically as it relates to the risk of infectious disease transmission.

“The speed and effectiveness with which this public confidence can be instilled will directly impact the ability of the industry to recover and thrive,” they said. “An effective, visible, and adaptive implementation plan for a safer and healthier passenger experience through the airport terminal can promote an accelerated public return to air travel in the near term.”

The plan calls for specific, visible and effective methods to provide a safer terminal environment which reduces potential transmission of virus to greatest extent practicable.

The men recommended the importance of communicating and marketing the steps taken to both the public and airlines to encourage return to air travel and minimize airline service reductions.

The report also recommended to seize the opportunity for newly returning passengers to choose local regional airports for their travel plans over larger international airports.

The board also approved:

• Amending the Airline Use and Lease agreement with American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines that includes incorporating the terms of the previously approved Term Sheets. The term sheets include abatement of monthly invoices.

• Approved the First Amendment to the Geisinger Lease Agreement between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

Beardsley said the Airport and Geisinger entered into an agreement on June 18, 2015. The term of the lease is set to expire on June 30, and Beardsley said Geisinger has expressed a desire to extend the term of the lease on a month-to-month basis “in the best interests of the airport.”

Revenue/expense report

Airport Operations had a loss totaling $390,232.00 compared to an income of $176,537.00 in May 2019, which is a difference of $566,769.00. Year to date the airport has a loss of $664,247.00 compared to an income in 2019 of $303,110.00, which is a difference of $967,357.00.

Five airport employees were given recognition:

• Matt Gowat: 30 years

• Bill Holeva: 25 years

• Brian Sukowaski: 25 years

• Gary Borthwick: 15 years

• Steve Mykulyn: 10 years

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.