🔊 Listen to this

Little Leagues are making plans to start local competition soon.

The Greater Wyoming Area Little League announced on its Facebook page that it is accepting registrations for the anticipated start of league play in mid-July. Players who are already registered do not need to register again.

The league anticipates conducting minors, majors and junior level play in baseball and softball as well as senior baseball.

There will not be any Coach Pitch or Tee-Ball this year with the revised schedule after restrictions related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic prevented the usual spring league play.

Related Video

The cancellation of all all-star tournament play from the Little League World Series on down to local district events has switched the emphasis of the restart to strictly local league play.

The Greater Pittston Area Little League has posted reminders for practices, which some teams have already started.

Social distancing, an emphasis on hygiene, with hand sanitizer readily available, are all part of resuming youth sports activities while the nation is slowly working through its reopening.

Among the suggestions for practice are for players to bring their own drinks, which should be labeled, and for people to bring their own chairs while the bleachers are being used for the placement of the players’ equipment when it is not being used.