The Warriors junior Leonardo Haros (22) breaks a few tackles before running behind Crestwood’s Marcus Vieney (5) scampering in for a 37-yard touchdown for Wyoming Area at Crestwood Friday night. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Crestwood’s Cole Kakalecik (52) played a pivotal roll in the game against Wyoming Area by blocking an extra point kick. Crestwood was victorious over the Warriors 14-13. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

WRIGHT TWP. – Jimmy Hawley took over on the game-winning drive.

The Crestwood senior running back rushed nine times on Crestwood’s 11-play drive on its first possession of the third quarter, including the 3-yard touchdown which enabled the Comets to defeat Wyoming Area 14-13 in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 game.

Hawley had carried just once for no gain in the first half, before repeatedly slamming into the Wyoming Area defensive line to finish with 97 yards on 21 carries.

“We made too many mistakes,” Wyoming Area coach Randy Spencer said. “Some were unforced errors. Give Crestwood credit. They came out, they were physical and they ran the ball at us and did what they needed to do.”

Crestwood improved to 4-0 in the division and 5-0 overall. Wyoming Area fell to 2-1 in the division and 3-2 overall.

“We decided at halftime we wanted to get back to our basics with pro twins,” Hawley said. “And coach told me it was going to be my kind of half and he gave me the ball.”

Hawley used a double-team block by tackle Aidan Jardine and tight end Logan Arnold and then some muscle — banging off three tacklers into the end zone from three yards out at 6:20 of the third quarter. Kicker Ethan Shudak nailed the decisive extra point.

“He’s a senior who earlier this year had a tremendous loss. He lost his dad,” Crestwood coach Ryan Arcangeli said. “He wants this season more than any of our other guys. Again, one gut punch after another and that’s the heart of a champion, No. 42. I’m so proud of him and I know his dad is looking down on him and is so proud of him.”

Crestwood had just one first down in the first half, with it coming on a 74-yard run by quarterback Noah Schultz. Four plays later, Schultz connected on a 12-yard TD pass to Ryan Petrosky on a fourth-and-goal to tie the score 7-7 at 3:36 of the first quarter. Petrosky is the Comets’ starting quarterback but played receiver after missing the last two games with an undisclosed injury.

Wyoming Area put together an 11-play scoring drive late in the second quarter, taking a 13-7 lead on a 6-yard run by Vincenzo Giambra. Crestwood sophomore Cole Kakalecik, though, busted through the line to block the extra point.

Wyoming Area scored its first touchdown on a 31-yard run by Leo Haros at 6:56 of the first quarter that was set up by a 16-yard interception return by Jake Williams.

The Warriors, though, never moved deeper than the Crestwood 42-yard line in the second half. Both times penalties pushed the ball backward, including two in a row which resulted in a first-and-33 situation.

“We’re obviously disappointed with the mental mistakes and not having a strong finish,” Spencer said.

UP NEXT

The Wyoming Valley Conference has three unbeaten football teams. Wyoming Area has already faced two of them – Williamsport and Crestwood – and now must face the third when it hosts Lake-Lehman Friday night. The defending state champion Warriors (3-2) will have to win to hold any hopes of staying alive in the playoff race in the shortened season. Lake-Lehman quarterback Ethan Adams went into Saturday’s game against winless Holy Redeemer as the WVC’s top passer, going 41-for-60 (68.3 percent) for 805 yards and a 10-2, touchdown-to-interception ratio in four games.

BY THE NUMBERS

Wyoming Area led in first downs, 13-11, and passing yards, 39-22. Crestwood led in rushing yards, 191-149, and total offense, 213-188. … Leo Haros was the top Wyoming Area rusher with 71 yards on 14 carries.