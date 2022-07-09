🔊 Listen to this

Basma Al-Salem resides in West Pittston with both of her parents. She is involved in the National Honor Society and Key Club. She also did hair for the Drama Club and participated on the track and field team from 7th to 10th grade. She loves to read and decorate things. Her favorite subject in school is social studies because she loves learning about the history of the world. Her most memorable moments are the times spent with her friends. The teacher that influenced her most throughout high school is Mrs. Pikas. Mrs. Pikas believed in Basma and through talking about Basma’s religion made Basma love her faith even more.

After graduation, Basma plans to attend Wilkes University. She looks forward to having the freedom to wear what she wants. Basma hopes to travel the world one day and see where life takes her. Her role model in life is her mother because she is the strongest person she knows with everything she has gone through.

She would describe herself as funny, outgoing, and caring. Graduating high school symbolizes the end of childhood for Basma, which is scary for her, but she is still excited. Her advice for the underclassmen is, “Trying is better than not trying.” Basma is most grateful for her family and the life they have given her.