PITTSTON – Now that December is coming to a close and soon the holidays will be behind us, the Greater Pittston YMCA is looking to begin activities for children from the ages of three to 12 and one of them is flag football.

According to the YMCA’s Kendal Corrado, Sports and Family Program coordinator, flag football clinics will be held from Jan. 12 until Feb. 16.

Children will learn the fundamentals of football including rules, skills and how to work together as a team.

Corrado said flag football would help develop coordination, self-confidence and sportsmanship.

Related Video

No previous experience is necessary and the participant should bring a water bottle and gym appropriate clothing and sneakers.

Flag football days are each Thursday with times as follows: rookie flag football, three-years-old to five-years-old – 5 p.m.; youth flag football, 6-years-old to 8-year-old – 6 p.m.; and youth flag football, nine-years-old to 12-years-old – 7 p.m.

To register online, go to https://wvymca.org/programs/60008 or call 570-931-3789.

Jeremy Popiel is the Greater Pittston YMCA director.