Kylie Burke, 6, had a chance during Pride Mobility’s annual Children’s Holiday Party, to tell Santa what she wanted for Christmas. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Nine-year-old Jake Adzema looks over one of the many Christmas trees dressed up by different departments at Pride Mobility, Duryea. Trees were being judged by family and friends. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Jack Storm, 15, and his sister Ava, 9, pose for photos with their parents during the Children’s Holiday Party at Pride Mobility, Duryea, on Friday, Dec. 16. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch