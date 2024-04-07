PITTSTON – The annual Pittston Memorial Library’s 2023 Jean Yates Awards dinner is set for Friday, April 12, at Fox Hill Country Club, honoring Mary Kroptavich and Samuel Dino “Danny” Argo.

Kroptavich, who will receive the Jean Yates Award for extraordinary library service, is the City of Pittston’s Main Street Manager, Downtown Pittston Partnership executive director, Art e Fekts Gallery director, and owner/photographer for MPK Photography.

Argo, six-time and current Pittston City councilman and well-known local entertainer, will receive the Lombardo Family Community Service Award, created by the Lombardo children. Argo is the second recipient of the award.

Mary Kroptavich – 2023 Jean Yates Award

Related Video

Kroptavich is a deputy administrator for the City of Pittston; her responsibilities include the position as Main Street Manager and overseeing the city’s Code Enforcement Department.

Additionally, she serves as the executive director of the Downtown Pittston Partnership, the Parking Authority and Art e Fekts Gallery.

Kroptavich serves on several community boards, including the Pittston Festival Association (co-chair), the Greater Pittston Memorial Library Board (board president) and the board of Greater Pittston Meals on Wheels.

Her tenure as Library Board President has been impactful and reflects her belief that libraries are more than a repository of books; she sees them as vibrant hubs for lifelong learning and community engagement.

Kroptavich’s involvement in these organizations reflects active engagement, and she has made significant contributions to each.

“Mary Kroptavich has significantly contributed to the city’s vibrant cultural and economic environment,” City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo, who serves on several boards with Kroptavich, said. “She is very committed and has been a driving force in the cities Art-Centric downtown.”

Her involvement with the City of Pittston began as a volunteer. She quickly established solid and lasting relationships within the business community, spearheading numerous initiatives to revitalize the city, enhance local businesses, and promote cultural events. Her efforts have enriched Pittston’s cultural tapestry and spurred economic growth and community engagement.

Kroptavich is a graduate of Bishop Hoban High School, attended Keystone Junior College, and Luzerne County Community College where she earned an Associates Degree in Business Administration.

Kroptavich draws from her diverse personal and work experiences as well as her passion for photography to guide her role as a civic leader.

Raised by two blind parents, Mary’s early life was steeped in values of resilience, empathy and community service. These core principles have shaped her into the dynamic and compassionate leader she is today.

As Main Street Manager, she has been recognized statewide for her innovative creation and execution of the City’s Shop with a Cop program, further highlighting her commitment to community welfare and youth engagement.

Kroptavich recently received and award from Meals on Wheels recognizing her dedication and commitment to the organization.

Kroptavich balances her time between her family, work and volunteerism.

Married to James Kroptavich, she is a devoted mother of three daughters and a loving owner of two dogs.

Her love for the arts parallels her enjoyment of the outdoors, travel, shopping, and cherished moments with friends and family. She is an award-winning photographer.

“Mary embodies the spirit of service, leadership, and passion, making her a cornerstone of the Pittston community and an inspiration to all who know her,” Mayor Lombardo said.

Samuel Dino “Danny” Argo – 2023 Lombardo Family Community Service Award

Samuel Dino “Danny” Argo is the son of the late Samuel and Albina Argo in Pittston. He has one younger sibling, Nina Lisa Padula.

Argo attended St. Rocco’s Elementary School and then continued through Pittston Area School District. He graduated from West Side Tech Vocational High School and then furthered his education at Angelo Stella’s School of Music and Luzerne County Community College.

Valley Crest Nursing Home employed him for 27 years serving as their musical therapist.

Argo also worked at the Luzerne Intermediate Unit 18 and is currently working part time for the Pittston Area School District.

He was elected to serve on the Pittston City Council in 2003 and has served six terms and currently serves as deputy mayor.

In addition, he has also served the city in the capacity of Director of Public Improvements and Street Department.

“One thing no one can question about Danny Argo is he love for the City,” Mayor Lombardo said. “Danny never makes a decision that doesn’t reflect that fact that he cares completely for the City. In the past when he and I have disagreed, it’s never been Mike and Danny; its Danny doing what he believes what is right for the City. He deserves to be celebrated for his commitment and his time.”

Argo, who resides in the Oregon section of Pittston, is the proud father to three children – Salvatore Argo, Playa Del Carmen, Mexico, Andrea Argo Ganicilli, Pittston Township, and Dino Argo, Pittston.

Jean Yates Award past recipients

2006 – Sandy Insalaco & Mike Lombardo

2007 – Rep. Tom Tigue

2008 – John Adonizio

2009 – Friends of the Library

2010 – Maria Capolarella Montante

2011 – Eileen Burns & Ellen Mondlak

2012 – Eva Mae Falcone

2013 – Edward Ackerman

2014 – Sen. John Yudichak & Rep. Mike Carroll

2015 – Mary Virginia Augello

2016 – Lois Ostrowski

2017 – Kelly Hiriak Carroll & Ann Noone

2018 – Barbara Quinn

2019 – Howard Grossman

2020 – Hon. Joseph F. Saporito, Jr.

2021 – No award

2022 – No award

2023 – Mary Kroptavich

Joseph and Mary Lombardo Lifetime Community Service Award past recipients:

2021 – The Late Dr. Joseph and Mary Lombardo

2022 – No award

2023 – Samuel Dino “Danny” Argo