Home News PHOTO GALLERY: 54th Annual West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival Parade News PHOTO GALLERY: 54th Annual West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival Parade May 4, 2025 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Alicia Snopkowski and her 3-year-old daughter, Melanie, take in the 54th West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival Parade on Saturday morning. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch The century-old Cino Paci Band participated in the West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival Parade. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch What would a local parade be without candy and treats being thrown to spectators? The Harding Recreation Committee members were busy tossing treats along the parade route. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch The hometown Wyoming Area High School Band plays tunes along the Cherry Blossom Festival Parade route. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Retired Luzerne County Judge Tom Burke serves as the 2025 West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival grand marshal as he tips his hat to the camera on the parade route. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch U.S. Congressman Rob Bresnahan and his fiancee, Chelsea Strub, left, stop and give candy to a young attendee of the 54th Annual West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival Parade. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch ❮ ❯ The 54th Annual West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival Parade stepped off at 11 a.m. under cloudy skies as rain moved in at the end. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival features 2-mile run PHOTO Gallery: 2025 Little Miss Cherry Blossom contest 3 Sisters relocates to City of Pittston View Comments