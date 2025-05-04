The century-old Cino Paci Band participated in the West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival Parade. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

What would a local parade be without candy and treats being thrown to spectators? The Harding Recreation Committee members were busy tossing treats along the parade route. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

The hometown Wyoming Area High School Band plays tunes along the Cherry Blossom Festival Parade route. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Retired Luzerne County Judge Tom Burke serves as the 2025 West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival grand marshal as he tips his hat to the camera on the parade route. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch