WEST PITTSTON – Ron Gitkos, commander of the West Pittston 1st Lt. Jeffrey DePrimo American Legion Post 542, invites Corvette lovers, car enthusiasts, and the general public to the annual Vettes for Vets Corvette Car Show on Sunday, June 9, at Agolino’s Restaurant parking lot at the corner of Wyoming and Luzerne Avenues from noon to 3 p.m.

The rain or shine event benefitting Post 542 will have food, music, T-shirts for sale, raffle baskets and dozens and dozens of Corvettes of all years will be on display. There have been as many as 80 to 100 Corvettes participating at the event.

This is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the Post, according to Gitkos, and he’s asking the residents from Greater Pittston and beyond to support Veterans.

Entry for a Corvette is $10 per vehicle.

For further information, contact Gitkos at 570-466-1232.