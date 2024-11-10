Pittston couple marries, travels to NYC for race

Pittston native Marnie Adonizio ran in the NYC Marathon just two weeks after getting married to Joe Adonizio.

PITTSTON — Most couples that marry plan a nice vacation to a tropical location or fabulous city destination. Joe and Marnie Adonizio set their sights on New York City, but not for the theaters of Broadway.

Just two weeks after saying ‘I do,’ the Adonizios headed off to city so Marnie could participate at one of the most prestigious races in the world — the New York City Marathon.

With her new husband and her family looking on, Marnie finished the marathon 11,763 out of 55,524 runners with a time of 4:43:19 overall. She placed 2,701 of the 24,709 female runners.

The couple was married in a private ceremony with both families looking on in St. Joseph Marello Parish on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Related Video

“I look forward to continuing to proudly represent my family and hometown of Pittston in both athletic and personal life,” Marnie said.

This was Marnie’s second marathon of the year running in the Boston Marathon in April.