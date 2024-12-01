There was plenty of free food donated by area restaurants available for players, volunteers, and paid attendees during the annual Greater Pittston Santa Squad Turkey Bowl game at Pittston Area’s Trippi Stadium, Yatesville on Sunday.

Former Pittston area resident, Rachel Bembas, now of Clifford Twp., dropped off toys for the Greater Pittston Santa Squad toy drive Christmas campaign during the annual Turkey Bowl game. To the left is Dr. Dana Klush, a Santa Squad board member, accepts the toys on behalf of the organization.

Dave Girman, Jr. has his eyes focused on the touchdown catch during the annual Greater Pittston Santa Squad Turkey Bowl game at Pittston Area’s Trippi Field.

Anthony Marranca, Greater Pittston Santa Squad founder and president, set to pass with Tommy Granahan, right, in pursuit during the annual Turkey Bowl game at Trippi Stadium, Yatesville.

YATESVILLE — Pittston Area’s Charley Trippi Stadium was the site of the annual Greater Pittston Santa Squad (GPSS) touch football game.

The game had free admission to those bringing a toy and served free food, donated by area restaurants, to all those attending the game.

Seven years ago, the GPSS was born when the now-defunct West Pittston Salvation Army was in need of toy donations. Football game organizer Tony Marranca asked all those participating in the touch game to bring a toy to the game. All toys were donated to the Salvation Army giving Marranca the idea of creating GPSS to help others in need for the holiday season.

Since then, thousands of toys, bicycles and clothing have been handed out at Christmastime for children in Greater Pittston.

This year, GPSS estimates over 1,550 children will benefit from the efforts of the organization.