PITTSTON — The Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick will celebrate the organization’s 111th Anniversary St. Patrick’s Day Dinner on Monday, March 17, at The Banks Waterfront on Kennedy Boulevard.

This year’s guest speaker is O.J. McDuffie, former Penn State All-American wide receiver and Miami Dolphins superstar.

Otis James McDuffie, 55, an All-American at Penn State University, was the recipient of the First-team All East (1991), Consensus All-American (1992), Paul Warfield Trophy (1992), and was the Fiesta Bowl MVP in 1992.

He was a first-round pick in the NFL draft in 1993 by the Miami Dolphins, ending his career in 2001 with 415 receptions, and 5,074 receiving yards, including 29 touchdowns. He ran 2,103 kick returns, two for touchdowns. He was the NFL receptions leader in 1998.

In 2013, McDuffie was inducted into the Dolphins Walk of Fame.

McDuffie is a former radio personality for WAXY, a sports radio station in South Florida. He hosts a weekly podcast The Fish Tank: Dolphins Tales From The Deep as a part of the Miami Dolphins Podcast Network. In addition to his podcast, he is a sports blogger at OPENSports.com.

He is also the founder and chairman of the Catch 81 Foundation, an organization created to raise money for children’s charitable causes in the South Florida metropolitan area.

This year’s dinner will continue the tradition of honoring community members with prestigious awards.

This year’s award recipients are:

• Man of the Year: City of Pittston Mayor Michael J. Lombardo.

• Gilmartin Achievement Award: P.J. Adonizio, Pittston Twp.

• Hometown Hero Service Award: Detective Kyle Gilmartin, Scranton.

• William “Billy” Burke Presidents Award: Robert Linskey, Jenkins Twp.

Friendly Sons alumni, family and friends will coordinate the dinner.

This year’s grand marshall is Norman Robinson, the toastmaster is Joseph “Joey” Dessoye and the general chairman is James T. Rooney.

There will be three meal options provided by The Refinery in Pittston: Prime Rib Au Jus, Charcoal Grilled Chicken with Lemon Pepper Marinade, and Flounder Francaise.

Annual membership renewals and dinner tickets can be secured from any of Friendly Sons members; by mail to P.O. Box 444, Pittston, PA 18640; or in person at the Knights of Columbus Home Association, 55 S Main St., Pittston, from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays.

Dinner tickets are $100 for adults and $70 for guests under 21. Tickets for children 12 and under are $25.

Annual Membership renewals are $10 for adults 18 and older, and $5 for children under 18.

Seating for the dinner this year will be capped at the first 290 paid tickets. Please be sure to order your tickets as soon as possible.