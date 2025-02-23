PITTSTON — Sean Rooney, Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick president, has announced Norman J. Robinson as the 2025 Grand Marshal of the organization’s 111th Anniversary St. Patrick’s Day Dinner to be held on Monday, March 17, at The Banks Waterfront, Pittston.

Robinson, the son of the late Thomas J. and Joan (Herron) Robinson, grew up in the Miners Mills section of Wilkes-Barre and is a 1988 graduate of James M. Coughlin High School.

He is a 29-year employee of Wyman Gordon Mountain Top (formerly King Fifth Wheel) as a shipping specialist.

Robinson has worked as a firefighter and crew chief for Pocono Raceway for 25 years, and he holds a certification as a NASCAR Instructor at the raceway.

He is a sustaining member of Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick and is also a member of the Knights of Columbus Pittston Council 372 and the 4th Degree Assembly 948.

Robinson resides in Freeland with his wife Lori and is the father of Sarah Robinson, Dupont, and stepson Robert Timek, of Bear Creek Twp.

He enjoys supporting the Miami Dolphins, the New York Yankees and Notre Dame football.