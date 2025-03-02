PITTSTON — Sean Rooney, Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick president, has named Atty. Joseph A. Dessoye the 2025 Toastmaster of the 111th Anniversary St. Patrick’s Day Dinner on Monday, March 17, 2025, at The Banks Waterfront, Pittston.

Dessoye has been practicing law in Pittston for over 20 years specializing in Real Estate Law, Estate Law, Liquor License Law and Corporate Law, practicing at 9 N. Main St., Suite 6, Pittston.

He is the co-owner of Northview Property Management, LLC, serving residential and commercial landlords throughout Luzerne and Lackawanna County.

Dessoye, the son of Joseph and Rosemary Dessoye, grew up in the Junction section of Pittston and Maple Lane in the Bone Development.

Related Video

He currently resides in the Back Mountain with his wife, Elizabeth and their two sons, Joseph (J.D.), 11, and Luke, 8 and is the son-in-law of Joseph and Marie Marranca, West Pittston.

Dessoye, a graduate of Pittston Area High School (1998), Penn State University (2002) and a Thomas M. Cooley School of Law (2005), is a member of the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce, Jimmy Rooney Fan Club, PA Bar Association, and the Luzerne Co. Law and Library Association.

Dessoye is a member of the Knights of Columbus, Italian American Citizens Club, Fox Hill Country Club and Polish American Citizens Club.