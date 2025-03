Gwen Lowry, a sophomore at Wyoming Area turned reporter, interviews WNEP-TV morning co-anchor Jon Meyer during Career Day on Wednesday, March 5, at the Secondary Center.

SSG Arthur Kohler discusses careers in the PA National Guard with members of the Wyoming Area sophomore class. From left: Allison Layland, Aubrey Lewis, Kenzie Galenty, Gwyn Pealer and Sophia Wardell.

Arianna Deyo, left, and Julianna Miller, both sophomores at Wyoming Area, speak with State Trooper Bill Evans on a career in law enforcement during Career Day at the high school.

Wyoming Area sophomores Cole Rico, left, and Chase Krogulski discuss a career as a firefighters during Wyoming Area Career Day.

EXETER — The Wyoming Area Secondary Center gymnasium was the site for the annual Career Day for students of the high school.

37 companies took part in the event to help students in aiding future career choices.

Students were able to stop by a business table to ask questions about the vendor’s vocation.