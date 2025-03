The Pittston Arts Council will hold a designer purse bingo Sunday, March 23, in Queen of the Apostles Church Parish Hall, 724 Spring St., Avoca. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games begin at 2 p.m. The cost is $25.00 for 20 games. Food and baked goods will be available as well as basket chances and 50/50 tickets and extra purse drawings. Tickets are available at the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce, Art E Fekts Gallery, Main Street, Pittston, or call Judy Greenwald at 570-954-7322.