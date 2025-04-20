The Easter Bunny greeted dozens of cars during the City of Pittston’s Easter Candy Drive-Thru at the city’s Fire Station on Saturday, April 12. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

<p>The Easter Bunny hands Titus Jones, 3, an egg at City of Pittston’s Fire Station.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

<p>Helping the Easter Bunny is City of Pittston’s Lt. Curry, left, and Ptlm. Jacobs, right, handing out candy.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

<p>Luna Thomas, 7, waves to the Easter Bunny just before receiving her candy from him and Pittston Ptlm. Jacobs. </p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

<p>The Easter Bunny is shown with members of the Greater Pittston Regional Ambulance, City of Pittston Police Dept., and the Pittston Bureau of Fire, which sponsored the Easter Egg drive-thru.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

PITTSTON — The Greater Pittston Regional Ambulance, City of Pittston Police Dept., and the Pittston Bureau of Fire, sponsored an Easter Egg drive-thru at the city’s Fire Station on Saturday, April 12.

