Home News Pittston City holds Easter Egg Drive-Thru News Pittston City holds Easter Egg Drive-Thru April 20, 2025 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp The Easter Bunny greeted dozens of cars during the City of Pittston’s Easter Candy Drive-Thru at the city’s Fire Station on Saturday, April 12. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch The Easter Bunny hands Titus Jones, 3, an egg at City of Pittston’s Fire Station. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Helping the Easter Bunny is City of Pittston’s Lt. Curry, left, and Ptlm. Jacobs, right, handing out candy. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Luna Thomas, 7, waves to the Easter Bunny just before receiving her candy from him and Pittston Ptlm. Jacobs. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch The Easter Bunny is shown with members of the Greater Pittston Regional Ambulance, City of Pittston Police Dept., and the Pittston Bureau of Fire, which sponsored the Easter Egg drive-thru. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch ❮ ❯ PITTSTON — The Greater Pittston Regional Ambulance, City of Pittston Police Dept., and the Pittston Bureau of Fire, sponsored an Easter Egg drive-thru at the city’s Fire Station on Saturday, April 12. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Neighborhood fun Wesley family hosts neighborhood Easter egg hunt San Cataldo Society Women’s Group holds bake sale View Comments