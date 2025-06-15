PITTSTON TWP. — The Pittston Township tennis court at Bicentennial Park on Bryden Street has been totally refurbished with new asphalt, top coating and fencing at no cost to the taxpayers of the township.

According to Pittston Twp. Manager Kyle Rozitski, a grant was used for the project and leftover money from a DNCR grant was used to do the project that started in March and was completed recently.

The court, to the best estimate of Rozitski is at least 50 years old and was in desperate need of repair. It was decided by the township supervisors to redo the court totally.

“We received the grant as a DCED (Dept. Community & Economic Development) Greenways Trails and Recreation Program and we can’t thank enough to Rep. (Jim) Haddock and Sen. (Marty) Flynn and their staffs for securing that funding for us,” Rozitski said. “That grant was for $105,000 plus a 15% match on that.”

The total funding for the project with money received was $120,750.

“The supervisors met and they determined that probably the best way to go with this funding was to redo the tennis court,” Rozitski added. “Supervisor (Debbie) Taroli, she came up with the idea of making it a pickleball/tennis court hybrid court.”

In the fall of 2024, the township entered into an agreement with Keystone Sports Construction, of Phoenixville, to do the work.

The total contract price for the court and the fencing was $151,000.

“We had some extra money that was left over from Phase One from a DC&R grant that we received and we had about $50,000 leftover from that,” said Rozitski. “So that money was applied to the project.”

The court is currently open to the public and take note the rules and regulations of the court at all time.

Pittston Twp. Supervisors are Joe Hawk, Debbie Taroli, and Dave Slezak.