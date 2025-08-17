PITTSTON — The Northeast Pennsylvania Quilts of Valor chapter recently honored military veteran Sharon Griffin in a ceremony at Wesley Village Irene Raeder Center.

Griffin, of West Pittston, enlisted in the United States Army in July 1975. After completing basic training at Fort McClellan, Alabama, she trained as a Computer Program Analyst at Fort Benjamin Harrison.

She served as a Computer Program Analyst at Fort Bliss, Texas, where she evaluated SCUD and Patriot Missile system prototypes as one of the few women on the Air Defense Board at that time.

In 1977, at U.S. Army Headquarters in Heidelberg, Germany, she created and implemented the Standard Army Civil Payroll System for Department of Defense employees across Europe and Asia.

Her military service earned her two Army Commendation Medals, and she was honorably discharged in June 1978.

The presentation was made special by the gathering of the honoree’s friends. It was Griffin who had been a quilting instructor at the Wyoming Library and had started each of them on their quilting journey. Griffin received the patriotic quilt made by Theresa Colella.

QOV chapter leader, Becky Orlowski, said the presentation recognizes Griffin’s service and sacrifice.

For more on NEPA QOV Chapter, email nepaqov@gmail.com or visit the Northeast PA Quilts of Valor Facebook page.

