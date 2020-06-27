Wyoming Area Kiwanis delivers rifle-proof vests

Hughestown senior Patrolman Scott Lamoreux collects his first aid package from Kiwanian Bob Orlando.
Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
City of Pittston Patrolman Dion Fernandez holds up one of 10 weighty rifle-proof vests donated by the Wyoming Area Kiwanis Club. Each vest costs $300.
Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
Vests were handed out at Sabatini’s in Wyoming.
Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
Wyoming Area Kiwanis Club members prepare rifle-proof vests and first aid kits prior to area police and first responders picking them up on June 23. Left to right, front row: Dave Barnousky, Jacki Kasa. Back row: Kevin Murphy, Bob Orlando.
Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
EXETER – At the beginning of 2020, the Wyoming Area Kiwanis Club announced an enthusiastic campaign to raise $21,000 for 70 rifle-proof plated vests for law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMS, Wyoming Area school resource officers, and members of the Greater Pittston Ambulance Association that encompass the Wyoming Area School District.
They have exceeded that number and recently handed out the 100th vest.
On June 23, in addition to the initial 20 vests handed out, the club handed out 80 additional vests including 10 vests to the City of Pittston police department.
“I think the whole program went well. It is a perfect area to have such a program as Invest in a Vest,” Michael Coolbaugh, Wyoming Area Kiwanis co-chair of the event, said. “We set out an initial goal of 70 vests, and we ended up purchasing 100.”
Each vest costs $300 and the donation of each vest included a first aid and CAT tourniquet.
“We are going to continue the program and the 30 extra vests we purchased were given to the town police departments that make up the Pittston Area School District,” Coolbaugh added. “We’ll continue on to finish what they need and also what the fire and ambulance units in the Pittston Area School District.”
The distribution of the 80 vests took place at the parking lot of Sabatini’s Bottle Shop in Wyoming.
“We are grateful for the support from Sabatini’s throughout this program and when we were looking for a location to distribute the vests, Lindo Sabatini was very happy offer the use of his parking lot,” Coolbaugh said.
The Wyoming Area Kiwanis Club raised $28,000 in two months to purchase the 100 vests handed out to day, but will be looking for an additional at least $15,000 for an additional 50 vests or more.
“It was really exciting to see all the police, fire, ambulance crews,” Kiwanian Tiffany Callaio, co-chair of the event, said. “They all seemed very thankful for what we did for them. It really turned out to be a great day.”
“This program is a benefit for everyone; it’s a benefit for the force because it gives us extra protection, it’s a benefit for the borough because it’s less cost out-of-pocket. It just helps in many ways,” West Pittston Police Chief Michael Turner said. “It will be nice to have two vests in every car and added protection never hurts.”
Patrolman Tyler Atherholt was on hand to pick us vests for the Borough of Exeter.
“It helps the borough a lot because obviously the vest are not cheap,” Atherholt said. “They are good to have during an active shooter situation where they may have bigger guns then we do.”
“A small borough like ours that doesn’t have a lot of money. (This) helps us out greatly,” senior Patrolman Scott Lamoreux said. “Some guys can’t afford to buy them, so it really helps out immensely.”
Wyoming Area Kiwanis Club halted the project in March when COVID-19 shut the county and state down. While in the green phase of Gov. Tom Wolf’s reopening plan, the club will continue to solicit for additional funds to help purchase the rest of the vests for full coverage of the boroughs in the Pittston Area School District.
“We’re going to continue the program and pick were we left off before the pandemic,” Callaio said. “We’re so thankful for the public and businesses that contributed to the Invest in a Vest program. We’ll be going after more businesses in the coming weeks to complete our campaign.”