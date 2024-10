MONDAY, Oct. 19

Girls tennis: District 2 Class 3A and Class 2A singles semifinals and finals, Kirby Park, 1 p.m.

Field hockey: Wyoming Area at Lake-Lehman, 4:15 p.m.

Girls soccer: Pittston Area at Hanover Area (NL), 4:15 p.m.

TUESDAY, Oct. 20

Girls golf: Jordyn Ruane, Pittston Area, in PIAA Class 3A Championships, Heritage Hills Golf Resort, York, 9 a.m.

Field hockey: Pittston Area at Nanticoke, West Side Park, 4:15 p.m.

Girls soccer: Wyoming Seminary at Wyoming Area, Tenth Street Field, 4:30 p.m.

Boys soccer: Pittston Area at Crestwood, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 21

Boys and girls cross country: Pittston Area and Wyoming Area in Wyoming Valley Conference Coaches Meet, Wyoming County Fairgrounds, 1 p.m.

Boys soccer: Nanticoke at Wyoming Area, Tenth Street Field, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Pittston Area at Crestwood, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, Oct. 22

Boys soccer: Pittston Area at Holy Redeemer (NL), Forty Fort Airport Soccer Complex, 4:15 p.m.

Girls soccer: Tunkhannock at Wyoming Area, Tenth Street Field, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Pittston Area at Dallas, Cleary Field, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, Oct. 23

Boys soccer: Wyoming Area at Hanover Area, 4:15 p.m.

Field hockey: Pittston Area at Tunkhannock, 4:15 p.m.

Football: Pittston Area at Wilkes-Barre Area, Wilkes-Barre Memorial, 7 p.m.

Football: Wyoming Area at Nanticoke, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, Oct. 24

Girls tennis: Pittston Area in District 2 Class 3A doubles, North Pocono, 8:30 a.m.

Girls tennis: Wyoming Area in District 2 Class 3A doubles, Kirby Park, 8:30 a.m.

Field hockey: Hanover Area at Pittston Area, Primary Center Field, 10 a.m.