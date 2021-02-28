🔊 Listen to this

Lake-Lehman held host Wyoming Area to four points in each of the first two quarters Friday night on the way to a 42-26, Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 boys basketball victory.

Josh Kane led the Black Knights with 10 points.

Lake-Lehman took leads of 14-4 after one quarter, 21-8 at halftime and 33-14 after three quarters. The Black Knights did not hit a field goal in the fourth quarter when they went 9-for-17 from the line to maintain control.

Jesse Mikoliczyk paced Wyoming Area with 11 points.

The loss left the Warriors at 2-9 in the division, with one game to play, and 2-11 overall.

Pittston Area 53, Berwick 36

J.J. Walsh and Matt Cencetti scored 11 points each Thursday night when Pittston Area went on the road and broke a five-game losing streak in the WVC Division 1 game.

Anthony Cencetti added nine points.

Pittston Area improved to 3-8 in the division, with one game remaining, and 7-9 overall.

Wyoming Area 56, Hanover Area 51

Jesse Mikoliczyk scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half to lead four players in double figures when Wyoming Area defeated visiting Hanover Area Wednesday.

Evan Melberger (13), Matt Sorick (12) and Dane Schutter (10) also scored in double figures.

After the teams were tied, 5-5, at the end of the first quarter, Melberger scored seven second-quarter points on the way to a 22-19 halftime lead.

Sorick hit two 3-pointers in each of the last two quarters.

Mikoliczyk scored seven points in the third quarter when Wyoming Area held on to a 36-35 lead.

Schutter and Mikoliczyk each added five points to Sorick’s six during the fourth quarter.

Holy Redeemer 69, Wyoming Area 47

Jenkins Township resident Matt Prociak scored 15 points Tuesday when host Holy Redeemer defeated Wyoming Area in the WVC Division 2 game.

Dane Schutter scored 17 and Jesse Mikoliczyk 13 in the loss.

Wyoming Valley West 64, Pittston Area 60

Mason Mendrygral scored a season-high 26 points when Wyoming Valley West won the WVC Division 1 game at Pittston Area Tuesday, completing a home-and-home sweep in a three-day span.

Wyoming Valley West 67, Pittston Area 46

Christian Michak scored 17 points to lead host Wyoming Valley West in the Feb. 20 WVC Division 1 game.

Michak and Mason Mendygral each made four 3-pointers while Steve Barber made three.

Anthony Cencetti scored 12 points to lead Pittston Area. Matt Johnson added 11 points and J.J. Walsh 10.