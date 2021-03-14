🔊 Listen to this

Kacie Fisk, Ella Hoban and Cassie Hintze each were part of a pair of fourth-place relay teams to lead the way for Pittston Area when the swimming events of the District 2 Swimming and Diving Championships were conducted at Delaware Valley High School March 6-7.

The Lady Patriots finished fourth out of 10 teams in Class 3A girls with 110 points. Host Delaware Valley ran away with the team title, 368-249, over second-place Tunkhannock.

Fisk, Hoban and Hintze were joined by Morgan Gromelski on the opening 200-yard medley relay team on the first day. Madelyn O’Hearn completed the relay team for the closing 400 freestyle relay the next day.

Gromelski, a senior, and Fisk, a junior, had the team’s top individual performances, placing sixth in the 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley.

Fisk was also seventh in the 100 breaststroke.

Gromelski joined Fisk in the 200 IM, placing ninth. Marisa Gubitoso gave the team a second point-scorer in the breaststroke, taking 12th.

The top 12 in each event scored points.

Pittston Area was seventh in the 200 freestyle relay when Hintze anchored a team that also included Emily Dunn, Bella Petrucci and Lori Kozlowski.

Hoban was eighth and Dunn 10th in the 200 freestyle. Dunn was also 10th in the 500 freestyle.

Hintze was 12th in the 100 freestyle.

Class 3A boys

Pittston Area finished last among seven teams with 20 points.

Hazleton Area won the title with 402 and Delaware Valley was second with 299.

Jake Gregory accounted for 16 of the points for the Patriots, placing sixth in the 100 freestyle and seventh in the 50 freestyle.

Billy Bonczek was ninth in the 100 breaststroke and just missed scoring in the 200 freestyle with a 13th-place finish.