With a lost season since it last played, the Wyoming Area baseball team is lacking in experienced players.

Those with experience, however, have the chance to be among the Wyoming Valley Conference’s top players.

Juniors J.J. Hood and Jake Kelleher are already early verbal commits to play National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I baseball. Hood, a pitcher, is committed to the University of Connecticut. Kelleher, a catcher, plans to play at East Tennessee State.

“Last year, we lost a ton of talent; we lost a lot of senior leadership; we lost seven starters,” Wyoming Area coach Rob Lemoncelli said of a group that did not get to have a senior season. “So, we only have two guys that have varsity experience.

“Luckily both of those guys are junior who played pretty big roles as freshmen, so I’m not really too concerned about the leadership aspect. … They know what they’re doing. They’re doing the right thing so far.”

Hood led the team in appearances and was second in innings pitched as a freshman. In 12 games and 34 1/3 innings, he was 2-0 with a save and a 4.08 earned run average. He struck out 30 and walked 18.

“Hood’s going to be our workhorse,” Lemoncelli said.

While Hood absorbs as many innings as possible, he likely will be throwing to Kelleher, who is expected to handle the bulk of the catching duties.

Kelleher led the team with five doubles, batted .293 and tied for second in RBI with 11 as a freshman.

Lemoncelli lists multiple candidates at most positions, allowing for platooning and/or playing the hot hand.

“This is a beauty of looking for almost an entire team, you have the choice of mixing guys around and trying guys in different places in the lineup,” he said.

Evan Melberger can be expected to see a lot of time in center field.

“He’s a speedy kid,” Lemoncelli said. “He reads the ball well; has a good baseball IQ. He knows how the play the game.”

Junior Hunter Lawall and senior Sam Supey are expected to be next in line after Hood on the pitching staff.

Senior J.T. Gober and sophomore Matt Little are among the options at first base along with Hood and Lawall when they are not pitching. Hood drove in six runs in limited time at the plate as a freshman.

Seniors Jason Wiedl and Matt Sorick and sophomores Jack Mathis and Casey Noone are the middle infielders.

Any of the middle infielders or first baseman could also be candidates to play at third base.

Juniors Sean Petrosky and John Morgan join Supey and Little among the players who could join Melberger in the outfield.