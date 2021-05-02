Starting and winning pitcher for Pittston Area, Beau Widdick, stares down thirrd base runner Colby Walsh for the Warriors.

Patriots’ shortstop Stephen Barnic is focused on scooping up a ground ball during the seventh and eighth grade game against crosstown rival Wyoming Area.

Pittston Area first baseman Paul Rusincovitch stretches for a throw to first in time to get Wyoming Area’s Kristian Pugliese out by a step in a seventh/eighth grade baseball game. Patriots won the game played at the Martin L. Mattei Middle School field on Wednesday.

Wyoming Area’s Noah Smith (37) slides into home safe after Pittson Area catcher Patrick Ruane loses the ball.

Warrior second baseman Collin Skilonger (27) runs down an infield pop fly with shortstop Nicholas Ciampi (9) backing him up.

