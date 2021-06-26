🔊 Listen to this

The John A. Allan Invitational reaches another milestone this weekend as it is being played for the 75th time at Fox Hill Country Club.

The three-day, member-guest, better-ball event concludes Sunday when the top eight teams in the 18-team Championship Flight return to the course for a final nine holes, completing 63 holes to decide the title.

Prior to those nine holes, Championship Flight teams will already have played 18 holes each on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

A total of 78 other teams had 18 holes scheduled each of those three days to determine 13 other flight titles using the Stableford scoring, which gives six points for an eagle, four points for a bogey, two for a par, one for a bogey and nothing for double bogey or worse.

The team of Bill Burke-Christian Davis took advantage of Burke’s hole-in-one on 3 on the way to an 8-under-par, 63 in the first round on a day when the rest of the Championship Flight field was shooting a combined 24 strokes over par.

That effort put Burke-Davis three shots up on Mark Answini-Shamus Gartley and five ahead of John Mulhern Jr.-Zach Mulhern going into Saturday’s second round.

The second round had not been completed as of presstime for this edition.

John Barone-Robert Santarelli had the only other under-par score Friday with a 70.

Two teams, Donald Crossin-Ryan Crossin and Tom Biscotti-John Mikiewicz were at even-par, 71.

There were four teams at 72, including Paul Keating-Matt Teesdale, with the help of an eagle on 4. The others were: Jamie Anzalone-Bill Musto; Marty Behm-R.J. Nemetz and Michael P. Crossin-Evan Joyce.

The rest of the championship flight included: Joseph Carroll-Eric Plisko, David Kluger-Eric Williams and Michael Lazenvick-Brian Lombardo all tied for 11th with 73s; Brian Corbett-Ryan Gill and Michael Hannagan-Tyler McGarry, tied for 14th with 74s; Lorenzo Medico-Bill Fox and William Gill-Joseph Weiscarger, tied for 16th with 75s; and John Lasko-Zachary Stull, 18th with 80.

Chris Tracy-Ryan Tracy posted a score of 36 to lead the First Flight by four after Friday’s round.

The Second Flight has Joseph Angelella-Richard Laneski just one point ahead of the teams of Len Coleman-Thomas Gill and Gary Peters-Josh Peters after scoring 38 points.

The best Stableford score from Friday was turned in by Sixth Flight leader Don Loughney-Thomas Sharkey with a 40.