Greater Pittston Area baseball teams enjoyed a successful week in Pennsylvania District 16 Little League tournament action.

GPA went 3-0 between June 25 and Thursday in the Major Division and swept Township in meetings between the local organizations Monday on the 9-11 and 8-10 age levels.

DISTRICT 16 MAJOR BASEBALL

The GPA major team scored in double figures in all three wins to improve to 4-0 and assure itself of moving into bracket competition.

GPA defeated Wilkes-Barre, 11-1, in four innings June 25; Mountain Top, 14-1, June 27; and Nanticoke, 15-0, Tuesday.

Combined with an opening 10-0 win over Township, GPA has outscored opponents, 50-2, through four of six round-robin games to set up the semifinals.

Township recovered from that opening loss to win twice this week, beating Wilkes-Barre, 12-1, June 27 and Mountain Top, 8-0, Tuesday.

DISTRICT 31 MAJOR BASEBALL

Greater Wyoming Area won two of three games.

GWA shut out Northwest, 11-0, in four innings, in the June 25 opener, then edged Kingston, 10-9, June 27. It lost to Back Mountain National, 8-3, Tuesday.

DISTRICT 16 MAJOR SOFTBALL

Pittston held Mountain Top scoreless over the final three innings June 26 to capture the district championship with a 6-4 victory at the Jenkins Township Field.

Pittston opened a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, then each team scored three runs in the second and one in the third.

DISTRICT 16, 9-11 BASEBALL

GPA rolled over Township, 14-4, in four innings in the Monday opener, then defeated Mountain Top, 9-6, Wednesday.

Wilkes-Barre handed Township its second straight defeat, 17-2, in three innings Wednesday.

DISTRICT 31, 9-11 BASEBALL

GWA opened Wednesday by beating Back Mountain American, 7-4.

GPA defeated Township, 16-1, Monday.

DISTRICT 31, 8-10 BASEBALL

GWA split games with Back Mountain opponents Monday and Wednesday.

After opening with a 7-4 win over Back Mountain American, GWA lost to Back Mountain National, 11-1, in four innings.

DISTRICT 16, 8-10 BASEBALL

GPA defeated Plains, 13-8, June 27 and Hanover, 18-8, Tuesday.