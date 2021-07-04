🔊 Listen to this

Devin Markert singled in the tying and winning runs in the bottom of the seventh inning Monday to lift Greater Pittston to a 9-8 victory over Swoyersville in a Wyoming Valley Senior American Legion Baseball League game at the Pittston Area Primary Center in Hughestown.

The win was the biggest of the season for fifth-place Greater Pittston (5-5). It ended a three-game losing streak, including a 12-1, 12-4 doubleheader loss to Stripes & Strikes the day before.

Greater Pittston avenged an earlier 10-0 loss by beating third-place Swoyersville (5-3-1).

Markert’s walk-off hit drove in Matt Sorick with the tying run and Ethan Ghannam with the winning run.

Related Video

Sorick pitched the first six innings and Markert earned the pitching win after working the final inning in relief.

Shane McCracken led the Greater Pittston offense with two hits and four runs batted in.

Greater Pittston is home against Back Mountain Monday at 5:45 p.m.