Brianna Pizzano’s sophomore season at Misericordia University is off to a perfect start.

Pizzano, who took over the number-one singles position from the first match of her college career a year ago, did not lose a game Tuesday when Misericordia opened the season with a 7-2 victory over Marywood University.

The former District 2 singles champion from Wyoming Area and Emily Brecker, her partner, were the only Cougars to win in both singles and doubles.

Pizzano did it in dominant fashion, beating Carolina Cadden, 6-0, 6-0, at first singles. Pizzano-Brecker won at first doubles, 8-0.