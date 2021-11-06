The Old Forge Boys Roundball Club will restart the Anthony D. “Badger” Memorial Basketball Tournament in the upcoming season, tournament director Rick Notari announced this week.

The tournament will return in a boys and girls format with Pittston Area, Wyoming Area and Wyoming Seminary joining host Old Forge for both events.

The tournament was created following the death of Marseco, an Old Forge graduate who was coaching the Wyoming Area freshman basketball team.

There will be tripleheaders each of the four nights from Dec. 27-30.

Action begins daily at 5 p.m. with a junior varsity contest that is not in a tournament format. Each program’s JV team will get one game during the event. The varsity tournaments are two rounds.

Pittston Area plays Wyoming Seminary in the 6:30 girls opener Dec. 27, followed by Wyoming Area against Old Forge.

The same matchups are in place for the boys first round Dec. 28.

Consolation games and finals will be played at 6:30 and 8, with the girls playing Dec. 29 and the boys Dec. 30.